News
Centre pushes for land availability for wind projects, states look at pooling unused govt land
SummaryThe ministry of new and renewable energy is pushing for better land access for wind power projects to meet the 500-GW non-fossil energy target. States are exploring the consolidation of unused government land amid industry concerns about project progress and land availability.
New Delhi: The government has asked states to ease land availability for renewable energy projects with a focus on wind power, two people in the know of the developments said, citing industry concerns over the pace of progress.
