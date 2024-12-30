Also read | Centre releases norms for lease of sites for offshore wind projects

"At several forums including RE Invest 2024 and the 'Chintan Shivir' last month the issue of land availability has been talked about. The Centre has asked states to make efforts and provide land to wind power developers as land is a state subject. Post recent recommendations, a few states are now looking at consolidating government land and offering for green projects," said one of the two person.