Centre pushes policy reform in key sectors amid the spread of covid pandemic

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has initiated reforms in sectors worst affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which led to nationwide lockdown for nearly three months. The push, particularly the passage of farm Bills, has led to newer political fault lines with the rare move by Opposition to boycott parliamentary sittings.

Taking note of the difficulties faced by farmers in selling their produce, and the absence of social security measures for the financially and socially weaker sections—particularly inter-state migrant workers—the government has introduced legislation in the monsoon session of Parliament to clear hurdles in both sectors.

“After the farm Bills were passed in both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties are repeatedly asking why the Union government was pushing the Bills for early passage. If this is not the right time for early passage of a Bill that allows farmers to sell their crops to anyone, then when will the Bills come? We have all seen how farmers had to face difficulties because the whole nation was following social distancing norms and it was difficult to sell crops at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)," said a senior leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha.

Members of the BJP also point out that there has been consistent pressure from state governments to pass the code on social security Bill at the earliest. Senior leaders of the BJP argued that most chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which have witnessed large-scale reverse migration had reached out to the Union government to ensure that Bill gets passed in the monsoon session. Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, was vocal in his demand for an immediate law to ensure social security benefits for the financially weaker sections.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together, according to estimates of the governments of the two states, witnessed reverse migration by as many as 6 million daily wage workers after the nationwide lockdown was announced by the Union government. It led to a complete halt in economic activity.

“The Union government has taken note of the recommendations made by the standing committee of labour for the Bill and we hope to pass the Bill in the monsoon session. It will benefit the poor and no political party should have any problem with the passage of the Bill that directly impacts lives of the poor," the BJP leader added.

Three related labour code Bills have already been passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and could sail through in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday given that virtually no key Opposition members would be present in the House. Opposition parties have been vocal against both the labour codes and farm Bills, threatening to launch a nationwide campaign against the first one.

“Everyone wants to work for the welfare of affected groups but bulldozing legislation through with very little parliamentary scrutiny is not the way out. We wish government had engaged with stakeholders, including the Opposition in some key policy legislation," a senior Lok Sabha opposition MP said requesting anonymity.

During the monsoon session, which is scheduled to end early on Wednesday, the Centre pushed other key legislation, including the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which removes controls on the holding and supply of key farm produce such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes. Two other Bills cleared by Parliament give freedom to trade in farm produce anywhere in the country and creates a framework for contract farming. Also, an amendment to the Companies Act cleared in Rajya Sabha on Friday makes life easier for businesses by decriminalizing procedural lapses and technical breaches of the law as civil offences.

Earlier this month, the cabinet cleared a plan titled "Mission Karmayogi" to overhaul the bureaucracy, which will see "the right person" being assigned for the “right role". The makeover of the country’s bureaucracy to deliver services efficiently comes after the Modi administration rolled out a scheme for lateral entry into the elite civil services in its previous term in office.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to the story.

