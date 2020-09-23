Centre pushes policy reform in key sectors amid the spread of covid pandemic

“After the farm Bills were passed in both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties are repeatedly asking why the Union government was pushing the Bills for early passage. If this is not the right time for early passage of a Bill that allows farmers to sell their crops to anyone, then when will the Bills come? We have all seen how farmers had to face difficulties because the whole nation was following social distancing norms and it was difficult to sell crops at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)," said a senior leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha.