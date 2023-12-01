Centre puts e-commerce dark patterns on notice
E-commerce companies in India will face penalties for using 'dark patterns' to trick users into unintended actions, according to guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday notified guidelines to prevent deceptive behaviour of e-commerce companies by defining certain wrongful practices known as ‘dark patterns’ as offences under consumer protection law.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message