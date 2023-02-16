Centre raised sports ministry budget by three times since 2014: PM Modi
PM Modi stressed on the importance of sports competitions at local level to promote talent and said that such competitions not only boost talent but also the morale of players of the entire region
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid stress on developing sporting talents at grassroots level and said the Centre has increased the budget of the sports ministry by three times since 2014. The prime minister was addressing the ‘’Sansad Khel Mahakumbh‘’ event being held at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
