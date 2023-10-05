Centre raises cooking gas subsidy ahead of state, national elections
Offering additional subsidies aimed at benefiting rural women comes barely a month after the Centre approved the expansion of the PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme to 7.5 million women to take the number of total beneficiaries to 103.5 million over the next three years
NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet on Wednesday raised cooking gas subsidy from ₹200 to ₹300 per cylinder for about 96 million low-income households, a move coinciding with upcoming assembly elections in five states and next year’s national polls.
