Centre raises excise duty on petrol by 10 per litre and on diesel by 13

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday raised the excise duty on petrol by a steep ₹10 a litre and diesel by ₹13 a litre to mobilise revenue collections taking advantage of the prevailing low global oil prices.

Two separate official notifications said that additional excise duty on petrol has been raised by ₹8 and special additional excise duty of ₹2 a litre on it to give effect to a ₹10 a litre increase on petrol. In the case of diesel, additional excise duty has been raised by ₹8 and special additional excise duty by ₹5. The changes are effective from Wednesday.

A government official said that retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties due to the decline in global oil prices. Therefore, it will have no impact on the consumer, said the official and the price hike will be absorbed by Oil Marketing Companies leading to no increase in retail prices of fuel at the pump.

The government has in the past raised excise duty on petrol and diesel many times to take advantage of the lower oil prices.

“The revenue generated from these duties shall be used for infrastructure and other developmental item of expenditure," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

