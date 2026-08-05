New Delhi: The Centre has raised its apprenticeship target under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by 40% to 600,000 students in 2026-27 from 428,000 a year ago, according to two people aware of the development. It has allocated ₹1,250 crore for the scheme in the current fiscal year.
Centre raises FY27 apprenticeship target by 40%
SummaryThe Centre also introduces a quality benchmark, requiring that at least 40% of apprentices be rated ‘good’ or above by the industries where they undergo training.
New Delhi: The Centre has raised its apprenticeship target under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by 40% to 600,000 students in 2026-27 from 428,000 a year ago, according to two people aware of the development. It has allocated ₹1,250 crore for the scheme in the current fiscal year.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.