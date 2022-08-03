Centre raises windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts duty on diesel exports

Centre raises windfall tax on domestic crude, cuts duty on diesel exports2 min read . 06:14 AM IST
The new rates are effective from midnight of August 2.
New Delhi: The union government has raised the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹17,750 per tonne. For the past two weeks, the sale of crude oil produced in India attracted an additional duty of ₹17,000 per tonne.
Centre has also revised the cess on export of diesel downwards to ₹5 per litre from ₹11 per litre, while the cess on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been scrapped. For the past two weeks since the last revision, ATF exports attracted an additional duty of ₹4 per litre.
Export of petrol would continue without the levy of the windfall tax. The new rates are effective from midnight of August 2.
On July 1, Centre imposed an export duty of ₹6 per litre on petrol and ATF and a ₹13 a litre duty on export of diesel. A windfall tax of ₹23,250 per tonne was imposed on the sale of domestic crude.
The taxes were first reviewed on 20 July, wherein the ₹6 per litre duty on petrol exports was scrapped and the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was reduced ₹11 and ₹4 respectively.
The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to ₹17,000 per tonne on 20 July.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said after the imposition of the tax on 1 July that it would be reviewed every 15-days factoring in the foreign exchange rate and global crude prices, among other factors.
Government first imposed windfall taxes on July 1 amid high profits incurred by oil and gas companies due to elevated energy prices on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Domestic producers sell crude to refiners at prices benchmarked on international prices. The bellwether Brent crude prices were largely at multi-year high levels since February till a month back.
Crude prices, although volatile, have largely been in the three-figure mark of late. At the time of writing the article, the October contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $100.12 per barrel, higher by 0.09% from its previous close. The September contract of WTI on the NYMEX rose 0.36% to $94.23 a barrel.
