Centre reassures domestic LPG supply normal, says online booking reached almost 99% amid Middle East tensions

The central government on Monday reassured that domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no dry out, noting that online bookings reached almost 99% amid Middle East tensions.

It said that around 70% of commercial supplies have been restored, and steps have been taken to prevent supply chain disruptions, avoid shortages of essential goods, and ensure the continuity of industrial operations.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, stated that approximately 1,82,900 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold since 14 March.

“Our domestic LPG supply is normal. No dry-out has been reported on any distributor. Online booking has reached up to 99%,” Sharma said.

The Joint Secretary further said, “OTP-based LPG delivery is being done to prevent diversion. In this regard, I would like to inform you that OTP is sent only to a registered mobile number. So if the consumer does not share this code with anyone else, then this code cannot be known to anyone else.”

Sharma remarked that, according to market norms, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have fixed minimum operational thresholds of 85% to 90% while assessing the situation. She said that if the DAC needs to be bypassed, it can only be done with the approval of state heads or territory-level officials.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on April 13: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost

“To smooth the sale of 5 kg FTL cylinders, it has been ID-based. And there is no need for any address proof for this purchase. And in this, state governments are ensuring smooth supply. OMCs have been doing 3,450 awareness camps since 3 April, in which more than 40,000 cylinders have been sold. And till now, about 13,30,000 kg of cylinders have been sold since 23 March. In natural gas, 100% supply has been ensured while protecting domestic PNG consumers and CNG vehicles,” she explained.

She noted, “About 95% of their demand is being supplied to fertilisers. Apart from this, CGDs have been ordered to supply 100% to schools, colleges, cold storage, food processing industries, pharma, etc. Additional commercial LPG is being given to all the states which are contributing to PNG network expansion.”

Meanwhile, an Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Vikram, carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, is expected to reach Kandla in Gujarat on 14 April, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said the ship, with 24 crew members on board, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 11 April.

The passage is being seen as a significant development for India, marking the first time an Indian vessel has navigated the crucial route since the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran, aimed at easing tensions and restoring key maritime trade links.

"Indian flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 11 April, is likely to reach Kandla on 14 April. The vessel is carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, and there are 24 seafarers on board." Mukesh Mangal mentioned.

He added that no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours, and that the ministry has so far facilitated the safe return of over 2,177 Indian seafarers, including 93 in the last 24 hours.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to the welfare of seafarers and the smooth functioning of maritime operations, noting ongoing coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other maritime stakeholders.

"Operations are normal at every Indian port, and there have been no reports of any congestion," the Ministry stated.