Centre recalibrates spending plan for FY21

The government has classified its departments as priority and non-priority, and slashed the latter’s budgets, in a bid to make savings and protect capital expenditure pledges made in the budget.

The recalibration of the spending plan for the current fiscal year comes amid a tight squeeze in government finances due to the prolonged economic downturn and projections of further negative growth in the months ahead.

Accordingly, funds generated by budget cuts in non priority departments are being diverted toward capital expenditure. In budget 2020-21 presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated ₹4.12 trillion for capital expenditure.

Non-priority departments are expected cut at least 40% of their budgets this year. Examples of such departments could include culture, tourism and parts of youth affairs.

“That which is scheduled to be spent by the departments on their capital account is going on," said a government official, seeking anonymity. The idea is to put money in projects which will have a large multiplier effect in creating jobs and in helping economic recovery, he added.

The recalibration involves switching funds from low-priority to high-priority, and from low-value-adding to high-value-adding expenditure. It also gives emphasis to projects involving domestic procurement rather than import-intensive projects, said a second official, also requesting anonymity. “What adds value and is more productive in the current circumstances may be different from what adds value in normal times," he added.

Moving funds from one area to another where it is more needed does not amount to any cutback in overall spending, explained the first official.

Also, the government is working on expediting projects included in the national infrastructure pipeline, which together involve an investment of ₹100 trillion by 2025 across sectors. However, at this stage, the government is not looking at adding new projects in the current year as the focus is on putting the earmarked funds into good use in spite of the constraints in the economy, which has suffered a 24% contraction in the June quarter. Ministries are being told not to start fresh projects in the anticipation that these will be accommodated in the supplementary demand for grants.

There will be no cutback on the already committed capital spending and the finance minister has held three reviews so far this year to ensure that the Centre- and state-owned enterprises execute their capex plans without any glitch, said the second official.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated