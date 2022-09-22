The Department of Financial Services (DFS) which is assigned with the responsibility of taking care of various financial functions of the government like banking, insurance, pension, financial institutions, etc., has the most rampant corruption among all government departments. Over the last eight months, the Centre has received 46000 corruption-related grievances from the public and DFS tops the list.

“Department of Financial Services (banking division) received the maximum number of grievances under the aforementioned category of corruption, with the department recording 14,934 receipts this year, whilst the Department of Financial Services (insurance division) secured 2nd position with a distant number of 3,306 receipts this year alone," the official report said.

The nodal authority for anti-corruption matters- the Department of Personnel and Training got 2,223 such complaints.

The complaints were received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online platform that allows citizens to raise corruption complaints against government departments.

As many as 46,627 grievances have been received this year alone under the corruption category, said the CPGRAMS report for August 2022.

“The stipulated time limit for disposal of public grievances in CPGRAMS has been reduced from 45 days to 30 days. Over the past five years, on an average 19 lakh grievances were received on the CPGRAMS portal," it said.

The report also mentions 1,831 cases of corruption against the Department of Science and Technology and 1,784 against the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The Department of Food and Public Distribution, which is responsible for the Public Distribution System (PDS) received 1,005 complaints of corruption.

Talking about the pending cases, the DFS here also tops the list with its banking division having 1,088 corruption cases pending for disposal. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has 260 grievances pending for disposal.

Between January 1 and August 25, 2022, a total of 7,50,822 public grievances were received (in addition to 68,528 brought forward the previous year), of which 7,27,673 were resolved and 91,677 were pending, according to the report.

According to the report, 2,157 grievances had been pending for more than a year, 10,662 for more than six months, 47,461 for more than 30 days, and 44,216 for less than 30 days.

With Inputs from PTI.