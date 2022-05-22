The government chose speciality scheme as the target segment because out of the production of 102 million tonnes of steel in India in 2020-21, only 18 million tonnes of value-added steel/speciality steel was produced in the country. Also, in the same year, out of 6.7 million tonnes of imports in the same year, approx. 4 million tonnes of import was of specialty steel alone resulting in FOREX outgo of Approx. ₹30,000 crores.