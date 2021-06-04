Centre receives Alapan's reply, to decide on action against him soon: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre has received a reply from Alapan Bandopadhyay, former West Bengal Chief Secretary, and will decide the further course of action soon, according to news agency ANI. The reply was received last night and was being examined. "Further course of action will be decided soon," the agency reported citing government sources.

The former chief secretary was served a show-cause notice under the Disaster Management Act. He was asked to explain his absence from the cyclone 'Yaas' review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May. He replied to the notice on June 3.

On May 31, the day Alapan retired, the Union Home Ministry served him a show-cause notice under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years.

The notice came after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee refused to release him as was directed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Alapan was set to retire on May 3 but he was given 3 month extension.

However, the Centre recalled Alapan just days after dispute arose over Prime Minister Modi's cyclone review meeting at Kalaikunda airbase. The Centre alleged that the Prime Minister had to wait for the chief minister and state officials, which was against the protocol and that Mamata Banerjee and Alapan did not attend the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre had asked Alapan to report to it on May 31. However, Mamata Banerjee said that she cannot release Alapan "in this critical hours". The same day, Alapan retired from the post of chief secretary and was immediately appointed as chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee.

