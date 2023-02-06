Centre receives representations to merge RINL with SAIL or NMDC: MoS Kulaste
The minister also said that there are no plans of RINL raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO) and issuing of government bonds for collateral-free loans.
The Centre has received various representations to merge Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) or National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Parliament was informed on Monday.
