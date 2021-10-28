The latest dividend payout comes a day after Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) paid ₹6,665 crore as dividend to the central government for financial year 2020-21. This includes special dividend on account of gains especially on sale of BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery in March, 2021.
As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March) the government has received ₹15,651 crore as dividend from CPSEs. Meanwhile, around ₹9,330 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.