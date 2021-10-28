The central government has received ₹413 crore in total as dividend tranches from five central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), a government statement announced on Thursday.

“Government has received ₹52 crore, ₹24 crore and ₹94 crore respectively from NBCC, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, and NALCO as dividend tranches," announced DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

“Government has received ₹78 crore and ₹165 crore respectively from Antariksh corp.and NLC as dividend tranches," he further added.

The latest dividend payout comes a day after Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) paid ₹6,665 crore as dividend to the central government for financial year 2020-21. This includes special dividend on account of gains especially on sale of BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery in March, 2021.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March) the government has received ₹15,651 crore as dividend from CPSEs. Meanwhile, around ₹9,330 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.

