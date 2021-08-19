Centre recommends CBI probe into procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recommended a preliminary CBI enquiry into the procurement and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of 1,000 low-floor Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

“I am writing this in connection with purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi government and the report submitted by the three-member committee constituted by the Government of NCT Delhi for a detailed enquiry into the matter," MHA additional secretary (Union territory) Govind Mohan wrote to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev.

“The matter has been examined in this ministry and with the approval of competent authority, the DoPT has been requested to take necessary action for undertaking Preliminary Enquiry in the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation," he added.

This comes after a matter of "corruption" in the AMC was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year. A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi claimed in July that a Centre-appointed committee has absolved it of any "infirmity" in the procurement of buses by DTC while flagging "lapses" in their AMC.

But the opposition BJP insisted the panel "nailed" the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and its findings establish "open loot".

"The committee in its report did not find any infirmity in bus procurement. Also, it did not come across any evidence to impute any criminal misconduct by any public official. However, it flagged several lapses in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of 1000 buses being procured by the DTC," an official said.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which it concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of buses.

Sisodia said Kejriwal's model of "politics of good governance, honesty and work is being discussed all over the country".

The BJP leaders are spreading "lies" and obstructing the process of procurement of buses, he claimed and demanded an "apology" from the party to the people, he said.

He claimed that no buses were purchased in Delhi from 2008 to 2015.

