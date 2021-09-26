Union health ministry has clarified that media reports quoting Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying that there will be a mass transfer of doctors of AIIMS Delhi are “incorrect and misleading".

A statement by the ministry claimed that some reports alleged Mandaviya talked about such a mass transfer while addressing the 66th foundation day of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday. The reports further stated that the government will soon implement a transfer policy to introduce uniform medical standards in all AIIMS across the country.

This policy will lead to mass transfer of doctors of AIIMS Delhi to the new AIIMS, while new doctors will be appointed for AIIMS Delhi, the ministry stated.

“It is clarified that the headlines of various newspapers quoting the Union Health Minister from yesterday's AIIMS New Delhi 66th foundation day event are incorrect and misleading. The Union Minister did not make such statements yesterday. These reports are fallacious, ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts," the health ministry clarified on Sunday.

“Mandaviya had expressed hope that students passing out of AIIMS would enrich the new AIIMS being built across the country. The present faculty with their rich experience can also act as a guiding light to these institutes," it further added.

The ministry also shared the link to a YouTube video with the Health Minister's address to further substantiate its clarification.

