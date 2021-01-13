New Delhi: Government on Wednesday clarified that full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to all States/UTs in proportion of Health Care Workers database.

On Twitter, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare reacted to Maharashtra Health Minister's claim that the state received lower amount of Covid vaccine doses.

Maharashtra has received a total of 9,83,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 9,63,000 have come from Serum Institute of India and the remaining from Bharat Biotech, said Rajesh Tope on Wednesday.

"Maharashtra needs a total of 17.5 lakh vaccine doses, but we have been able to acquire 55 per cent of the required number as of now," he said, adding that a gap of four to six weeks will be necessary between the two required doses.

"There is no question of discrimination against any state in allocation of vaccine doses. This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded," the ministry clarified.

"Eight centres have been set up across the state where vaccines have been dispatched. Doses will be sent to district, sub-district and rural hospitals across Maharashtra," said Tope.

The minister said eight lakh health workers are to be vaccinated first and vaccine shots will be administered at 350 centres. Also, Tope assured everyone that the two vaccines are completely safe.

Tope expressed hope about receiving more consignment of vaccine doses in coming days. He said, "We will think on giving vaccine to critical patients on priority basis.

"States have been advised to organize vaccination sessions taking into account 10% reserve/wastage doses and average of 100 vaccinations per session per day. Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of states to organize unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised," the ministry further said on Twitter.

"The states and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational every day in a progressive manner as the vaccination process stabilizes and moves forward," added MoHFW.

