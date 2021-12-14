Centre releases 604 crore for Jammu & Kashmir under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

“At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.2 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 Crore (17%) had tap water supply. Despite challenges faced due to the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, over 5.42 crore (28%) households have been provided with tap water supply since the launch of the mission. Presently, 8.65 crore (45%) rural households receive potable water through taps. Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State/ UT i.e. 100% rural households have tap water supply in their homes," the statement said.

