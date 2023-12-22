Centre releases ₹72,961.21 crore to states as additional tax devolution proceeds
This amount is in addition to the tax devolution proceeds due to states on 10 January 2024 and another ₹72,961.21 crore disbursed to states on 11 December
New Delhi: The Centre has released ₹72,961.21 crore to states as tax devolution for funding various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
