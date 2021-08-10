NEW DELHI : The finance ministry has released the fifth monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹9,871 crore to the states on Monday for July. With the release of this instalment, a total amount of ₹49,355 crore has been released to eligible states as PDRD in FY22.

The PDRD grant is provided to states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) in monthly instalments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution. The FFC has recommended PDRD grants to 17 states during FY22.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant, and the quantum of grant was decided by the FFC based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for FY22.

The FFC has recommended a total PDRD grant of ₹118,452 crore to 17 states for FY22, of which 41.67% has been released till July.

The states recommended for PDRD grant by the FFC are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Kerala ( ₹8,288 crore), West Bengal ( ₹7,336 crore), Andhra Pradesh ( ₹7,190 crore) have received the highest amount of grants so far.

