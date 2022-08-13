Minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said, as of 30 July, over 28 crore unorganized workers were registered on e-Shram portal.
New Delhi: The Centre has released ₹105.97 crore for the e-Shram portal, the national database for unorganized workers, so far in FY23.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha recently, minister of state for labour and employment Rameswar Teli said, as of 30 July, over 28 crore unorganized workers were registered on e-Shram portal.
“ ₹45.49 crore and ₹255.86 crore were released/utilized during the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively on eShram/National Database for Unorganized Workers project. During the current year 2022-23, Rs. 105.97 crore has been released/ utilized so far," he said in the written reply.
Certain categories of unorganized workers, eligible as per the set criteria and identified from the Socio Economic Caste Census, 2011 are already covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY), he said.
The ministry of labour & employment had launched e-Shram portal in August 2021 to prepare database of the unorganised workers. The main objectives of the portal are to maintain a dynamic database of workers, provide Universal Account Number (UAN), facilitate delivery of social security and welfare benefits, ensure portability of benefits, opportunities for job search and skill development by linkages to National Career Service (NCS) portal, and Udyam portal.
After registering, an unorganized worker will get an accidental insurance cover of ₹2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). In future, all the social security benefits of unorganized workers will be delivered through this portal. In emergency and national pandemic like situations, this database may be utilized to provide necessary assistance to the eligible unorganized workers.
