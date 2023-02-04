Centre releases data on hacked govt websites, data breaches in 2022-23
CERT-In detected and prevented 3,24,620 malicious scams during 2022, said minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
In the years 2022–2023, 50 government websites have been hacked, said Ashwini Vaishnaw - the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology. As per Vaishnaw, In 2020, 2021 and 2022, there were 59, 42, and 50 hacks respectively of government websites.
