In the years 2022–2023, 50 government websites have been hacked, said Ashwini Vaishnaw - the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology. As per Vaishnaw, In 2020, 2021 and 2022, there were 59, 42, and 50 hacks respectively of government websites.

Vaishnaw added that there were six, seven and eight data breach events involving government organisations in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, according to data recorded by CERT-In and provided to them.

"CERT-In has further informed it has detected and prevented 2,83,581, 4,32,057, 3,24,620 malicious scams during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively," the minister informed Rajya Sabha

On occasions, attempts have been made to launch cyberattacks against Indian cyberspace from both abroad and within the nation, he said. These cyberattacks, which have been reported to compromise computer systems across the globe, conceal the identities of the real systems from which they originate by using hidden servers and masquerade tactics, the minister added.

With affected organisations, service providers, the relevant sector regulators and law enforcement authorities, CERT-In coordinates incident response procedures, the minister informed Rajya Sabha. When a cyber event occurs, CERT-In alerts the impacted organisations and advises them on the necessary corrective action. Additionally, it continuously publishes alerts and advisories on the most recent cyberthreats, vulnerabilities, and protective measures, he added.

The Center informed in April 2022, 641 government-related Twitter accounts, emails and websites were compromised during the course of the previous five years. A total of 175, 114, 61, 77, 186 and 28 websites, emails, and social media accounts were compromised in each of the following years: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (up until February).

In June 2022, numerous cyberattacks on Indian websites were sparked by then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

About 70 websites were compromised by the hacktivist group DragonForce Malaysia, which targeted even illustrious educational institutions throughout the nation. More than 50 websites that were hacked were detected in Maharashtra alone.

