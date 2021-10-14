Coal crisis: The Ministry of Power on Thursday said there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi. In a fresh update, the ministry said the maximum demand of Delhi was 4382 MW (peak) and 95.4 MU (Energy) on 13 October 21.

“As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," it said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) has reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on 12th Oct 21 to 5 GW on 14th October 21.

This is an improvement over the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks of 6 GW reported on 13th October 2021, it added.

The ministry on Wednesday too had said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi. "As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said.

It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021.

A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11.

On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU.

The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

On Monday, energy availability was higher than the requirement. It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained same during the period.

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data.

It showed that NTPC (coal) offered 15.67 MU to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 19.03 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 10.77 MU which is 68.74 per cent of the energy made available to it by NTPC (coal).

Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than drawn by these utilities.

The other two discoms that supply power in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.