Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre releases first instalment for SDRF in advance to help states curb covid spike

Centre releases first instalment for SDRF in advance to help states curb covid spike

Premium
Workers refilling oxygen cylinder at an Oxygen refilling plant. 60 Covid Care Centres spread across Sangli district require 500 tonnes of oxygen daily
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

Up to 50% of the SDRF amount can be used by the States for COVID-19 containment measures

The union finance ministry on Saturday released in advance the first instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2021-22 to all the States. A total amount of Rs.8873.6 crore has been released to the States.

The union finance ministry on Saturday released in advance the first instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2021-22 to all the States. A total amount of Rs.8873.6 crore has been released to the States.

Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, in relaxation of normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced, the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the States in the last financial year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, in relaxation of normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced, the amount has also been released without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the States in the last financial year.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Up to 50% of the amount released 4436.8 crore can be used by the States for Covid-19 containment measures.

The funds from SDRF may be used by the States for various measures related to containment of COVID-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, COVID-19 hospitals, Covid Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zone.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.