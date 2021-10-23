Centre releases fresh Covid guidelines to mitigate rise in cases amid festivals

The Centre on Saturday released new Covid guidelines to contain the possible spread of virus during festivals. It said that unregulated public movement without duly following Covid appropriate behavior, especially in context of festivities have often led to upsurge in Covid cases. “This is why it remains crucial for all of us not to let our guards down against Covid in view of upcoming festive season," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to States and UTs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}