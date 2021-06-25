Centre releases full list of Smart Cities Awards 2020 winners. Check details

On Governance aspect-Vadodara, Thane and Bhubaneswar stood as the top-3 cities in the country
Chandigarh bagged the award for union territories, while Indore won the 'Innovative Idea Award'
The Central government on Friday declared Smart City awards 2020 in which Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) won the award jointly for their overall development. Whereas Uttar Pradesh emerged on the top among all states, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu under the Smart City award, 2020.
The Smart City awards were given across the themes of Social Aspects, Governance, Culture, Urban Environment, Sanitation, Economy, Built Environment, Water, Urban Mobility, the Ministry of Housing Affairs said.
Tirupati: Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio
Agra: Micro Skill Development Centre
7. Built Environment
Indore: Chappan Dukan
Surat: Canal Corridor
8. Water
Dehradun: Smart Water Metering Water ATM
Varanasi: Eco-Restoration of Assi River
Surat: Integrated and Sustainable Water Supply System
9. Urban Mobility
Aurangabad: Majhi Smart Buses
Surat: Dynamic Scheduling Buses
Ahmedabad: Man-less parking system and automatic ticket dispensing machines AMDA Park
10. Innovative Idea Award
Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism
11. Covid Innovation Award
Kalyan-Dombivali and Varanasi
According to the Centre, of the total proposed projects under the Smart Cities Mission, 5,924 projects (115% by number) worth ₹1,78,500 crore have been tendered so far. Whereas work orders have been issued for 5,236 projects (101% by number) worth ₹1,46,125 crore.
