Centre releases full list of Smart Cities Awards 2020 winners. Check details

The Central government on Friday declared Smart City awards 2020 in which Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) won the award jointly for their overall development. Whereas Uttar Pradesh emerged on the top among all states, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu under the Smart City award, 2020.
The Smart City awards were given across the themes of Social Aspects, Governance, Culture, Urban Environment, Sanitation, Economy, Built Environment, Water, Urban Mobility, the Ministry of Housing Affairs said.
Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vijayawada, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Vadodara were awarded 4 star rating under Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework.
According to the ministry, Ahmedabad bagged the 'Smart Cities Leadership Award', followed by Varanasi and Ranchi in the second and third spots respectively.
On Governance aspect-Vadodara, Thane and Bhubaneswar stood as the top-3 cities in the country.
List of winning Smart Cities under the different categories:
- Tirupati: Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools
- Bhubaneshwar: Socially Smart Bhubaneswar
- Tumakuru: Digital Library Solution
2. Governance
- Vadodara: GIS
- Thane: Digi Thane
- Bhubaneswar: ME app
3. Culture
- Indore: Conservation of Heritage
- Chandigarh: Capitol Complex, Heritage Project
- Gwalior: Digital Museum
4. Urban Environment
Chennai: Restoration of water bodies
Tirupati: Renewable Energy Generation
Tirupati: Bioremediation & Bio-Mining
Indore: Municipal Waste Management System
Surat: Conservation through Treated Wastewater
- Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism
- Tirupati: Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio
- Agra: Micro Skill Development Centre
7. Built Environment
- Indore: Chappan Dukan
- Surat: Canal Corridor
8. Water
- Dehradun: Smart Water Metering Water ATM
- Varanasi: Eco-Restoration of Assi River
- Surat: Integrated and Sustainable Water Supply System
9. Urban Mobility
- Aurangabad: Majhi Smart Buses
- Surat: Dynamic Scheduling Buses
- Ahmedabad: Man-less parking system and automatic ticket dispensing machines AMDA Park
10. Innovative Idea Award
11. Covid Innovation Award
- Kalyan-Dombivali and Varanasi
According to the Centre, of the total proposed projects under the Smart Cities Mission, 5,924 projects (115% by number) worth ₹1,78,500 crore have been tendered so far. Whereas work orders have been issued for 5,236 projects (101% by number) worth ₹1,46,125 crore.