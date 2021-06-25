Centre releases full list of Smart Cities Awards 2020 winners. Check details

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central government on Friday declared Smart City awards 2020 in which Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) won the award jointly for their overall development. Whereas Uttar Pradesh emerged on the top among all states, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu under the Smart City award, 2020.

The Central government on Friday declared Smart City awards 2020 in which Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) won the award jointly for their overall development. Whereas Uttar Pradesh emerged on the top among all states, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu under the Smart City award, 2020.

Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vijayawada, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Vadodara were awarded 4 star rating under Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework.

Chandigarh bagged the award for union territories, while Indore won the "Innovative Idea Award". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry, Ahmedabad bagged the 'Smart Cities Leadership Award', followed by Varanasi and Ranchi in the second and third spots respectively.

On Governance aspect-Vadodara, Thane and Bhubaneswar stood as the top-3 cities in the country.

List of winning Smart Cities under the different categories: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tirupati: Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools

Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools Bhubaneshwar: Socially Smart Bhubaneswar

Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Tumakuru: Digital Library Solution 2. Governance

Vadodara: GIS

GIS Thane: Digi Thane

Digi Thane Bhubaneswar: ME app 3. Culture {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indore: Conservation of Heritage

Conservation of Heritage Chandigarh: Capitol Complex, Heritage Project

Capitol Complex, Heritage Project Gwalior: Digital Museum 4. Urban Environment

Bhopal: Clean energy

Chennai: Restoration of water bodies {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tirupati: Renewable Energy Generation

5. Sanitation

Tirupati: Bioremediation & Bio-Mining {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indore: Municipal Waste Management System

Surat: Conservation through Treated Wastewater

6. Economy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism

Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism Tirupati: Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio

Boost Local Identity & Economy through Design Studio Agra: Micro Skill Development Centre 7. Built Environment

Indore: Chappan Dukan

Chappan Dukan Surat: Canal Corridor 8. Water

Dehradun: Smart Water Metering Water ATM

Smart Water Metering Water ATM Varanasi: Eco-Restoration of Assi River

Eco-Restoration of Assi River Surat: Integrated and Sustainable Water Supply System 9. Urban Mobility {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurangabad: Majhi Smart Buses

Majhi Smart Buses Surat: Dynamic Scheduling Buses

Dynamic Scheduling Buses Ahmedabad: Man-less parking system and automatic ticket dispensing machines AMDA Park 10. Innovative Idea Award

Indore: Carbon Credit Financing Mechanism 11. Covid Innovation Award

Kalyan-Dombivali and Varanasi According to the Centre, of the total proposed projects under the Smart Cities Mission, 5,924 projects (115% by number) worth ₹1,78,500 crore have been tendered so far. Whereas work orders have been issued for 5,236 projects (101% by number) worth ₹1,46,125 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}