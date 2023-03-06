Centre releases guidelines for celebrities, social media influencers1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Individuals must not endorse any product or service that they have not personally used or experienced or in which due diligence has not been done by them
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday released a set of guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services.
