Centre releases guidelines to assist doctors to provide quality care to substance abuse patients

Dr SK Arora, Medical Superintendent at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said, “Tobacco is only legal saleable products which only kills. Even though tobacco prevalence is reducing but still more than 26 crore people in our country use tobacco products. About 60 -70 % people want to quit but they are not able to quit because of addiction illness on one side and unavailability of proper platform where they can approach to quit these habits. Therefore we are starting tobacco cessation centre where tobacco users ( both smokers and gutkha chewers ) can visit for counselled, motivation to quit tobacco and for medical intervention."