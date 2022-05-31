Centre releases guidelines to assist doctors to provide quality care to substance abuse patients

Centre releases guidelines to assist doctors to provide quality care to substance abuse patients1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
- Union health ministry has enabled a provision for taking online ‘No Tobacco Pledge’, through MyGov platform
NEW DELHI :On the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day 2020’, the Centre on Tuesday launched a pocket book on standard treatment guidelines for substance use disorders, behavioral addictions and mobile app “Addiction-Rx" to assist physicians to provide quality care in substance use disorders, under Drug De-Addiction Programme.
During the event, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with senior officals from the health ministry took pledge to keep away from Tobacco. Besides, the union health ministry has enabled a provision for taking online “No Tobacco Pledge", through MyGov platform.
The Centre has directed states/UTs and all stakeholders to disseminate the pledge widely and encourage maximum participation in the No Tobacco Pledge campaign from 31st May, 2022 to 21st June, 2022.
Meanwhile, Delhi government run Sanjay Gandhi Hospital inaugurated its first tobacco cessation centre and geriatric clinic which will be functional everyday. Tobacco is leading cause of number of diseases like Cancer, TB, Diabetes, Hypertension, heart attacks, bronchitis etc.
Dr SK Arora, Medical Superintendent at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said, “Tobacco is only legal saleable products which only kills. Even though tobacco prevalence is reducing but still more than 26 crore people in our country use tobacco products. About 60 -70 % people want to quit but they are not able to quit because of addiction illness on one side and unavailability of proper platform where they can approach to quit these habits. Therefore we are starting tobacco cessation centre where tobacco users ( both smokers and gutkha chewers ) can visit for counselled, motivation to quit tobacco and for medical intervention."
