The central government on Thursday announced a new set of health and safety SOPs that will need to be observed by state governments for welcoming students back to educational institutions .

This comes as schools have completely opened in 11 states; partially for higher classes in 16 states and continue to remain closed in nine states.

According to the new guidelines, state government's can take a decision on whether schools are required to consent of the parents for students to attend physical classes. In addition to this, group activities would have to be done following standard operating procedures of the state.

The government has also to use the term ‘physical distancing’ instead of ‘social distancing’ and asked schools to make specific marking to manage queues.

The schools should also be directed to take necessary precautions for children with co-morbidities. Further, school drivers and conductors residing in containment zones should not be allowed to board the vehicles, said the government.

The Centre also informed that 95% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. “Some states have achieved 100% vaccination coverage."

This comes, said the government, as 34 states and union territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are recording a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, while Kerala and Mizoram are still recording an increase in cases and positivity.

It also said that the pandemic situation has improved and there is a contraction in the spread of the Covid infection. In 268 districts, the positivity rate is below five per cent, the government said.

It said that a decline in the Covid-19 case fatality rate has been noted with an increase in the administration of vaccine doses.

There has been a consistent decline in daily active Covid-19 cases and daily positivity rate, indicating the decreased spread of the infection, the government said.

It noted that present data indicate that, unlike the earlier Covid-19 surge, with the current variant, surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in coronavirus patients.

The government said that the population with an average age of 44 years were infected more in this Covid wave as compared to previous waves, and last time, the average was 55 years.

