Centre releases policy guidelines on pharma innovations, academia

The guidelines will help formulate policies and generate ideas across disciplines that can be transformed into successful technologies, products, and services
NEW DELHI: To create institutional framework for effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the policy, the department of pharmaceuticals, under the Union ministry of chemical & fertilizers, released guidelines on pharmaceutical innovation and entrepreneurship for academic institutions on Friday.
These policy guidelines aims to transform academic research into innovative and commercially applicable technologies. This will also build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurial activities and contribute to self-reliant India mission.
The policy guidelines will encourage faculty, staff and students to pursue entrepreneurship. “These will help formulate policies and generate ideas across disciplines that can be transformed into successful technologies, products, and services. This will further establish a mechanism for technology development and technology transfer and promote pharmaceutical innovation and entrepreneurship to foster the unmet therapeutic, socially impactful technologies delivering benefits to the mankind," as per a government release.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers, has approved these guidelines which have now been forwarded to all National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) for taking up further steps for their speedy and effective implementation.
The department has established NIPERs as institutes of national importance for providing quality education and conducting high-end research.
NIPERs recently launched a common research portal for industry and researchers. The institute has also prepared a common research programme based on the national needs and their own expertise and facilities.
“The department of pharmaceuticals aims to promote Indian pharma sector as the global leader for quality medicines and to ensure availability, accessibility and affordability of drugs and medical devices in the country. Therefore, the department is concentrating on research & development and innovation," it said.
The department is also soon coming up with a ‘Policy to catalyze Research & Development and Innovation in the Pharma- MedTech Sector in India’.
