The Ministry of Finance on Friday released monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹9,871 crore to 17 States. This was the 11th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States.

The deficit grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution.

The Commission has recommended grants to 17 States and the same being released in equal monthly instalments, the ministry said.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. So far, an amount of Rs. 1,08,581 crore (91.6%) has been released in the current financial year.

