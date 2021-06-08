The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday capped charges for administration of Covishield at ₹780, Covaxin at ₹1,410, and Sputnik V at ₹1,145 in private hospitals, based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

In a letter to all states and union territories, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private vaccination centres for overcharging.

"The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at ₹780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is ₹1,410 per dose and Sputnik V ₹1,145 per dose," it said.

The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

The Serum Institute of India sells its Covishield to private hospitals at ₹600 per dose (excluding GST). Bharat Biotech has set the cost of its Covaxin at ₹1,200 a dose for private establishments. Both vaccines are supplied to the central government at a cost of ₹150 a dose.

Sputnik-V is supplied to private hospitals at ₹948 per dose.

However, the ministry also added, "It may be noted the above prices are based on the current prices declared by manufacturer and can be suitably modified in future if manufacturers change the prices."

"It is also requested that wherever instances of overcharging as compared to the price declared by the CVC come to notice, appropriate strict action is taken against any such private CVCs," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at ₹150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

On Monday, PM Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Earlier today, the health ministry had said that the price of Covid-19 vaccines for private sectors and hospitals will be decided by vaccine manufacturers. The ministry also added that States will aggregate demand of private sector, which means they will oversee how much network of facilities it has, and how many doses does it require.

Furthermore, the Centre also said that it has placed an order to purchase 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore doses of Covaxin. The Centre has also placed an order to purchase 30 crore doses of Biological E's vaccine, which will be available by September this year.

India currently uses the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech. Russia's Sputnik V will be commercially launched in the country by the middle of this month.

The government is also talking to other foreign vaccine makers to buy additional shots.

India has so far administered over 23 crore doses of vaccines in the world's biggest inoculation programme, which began on January 16.

India's daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below 1 lakh for the first time in two months. The health ministry reported 86,498 new infections in the last 24 hours, down from 4,14,188 cases reported at the peak of the second wave on May 7.

COVID-related death rose by 2,123 to 351,309.

