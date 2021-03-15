The Centre has released ₹1.06 lakh crore to the states since October 2020 to meet GST compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said today.

Out of this, an amount of Rs.4,086.97 crore has been released to 23 States and an amount of Rs.17.03 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly.

With the current release, 100%of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall of Rs.1.10 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 has now been released to the States & UTs with Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of Rs.101,329 crore has been released to the States and an amount of Rs.8,879 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly.

The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs.1.10 Lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the States and UTs. Starting from 23rd October, 2020, the borrowings were completed in 20 weekly instalments.

Under the special window, the Government of India has been borrowing in Government Stock with tenure of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowings made under each tenure are equally divided among all the States as per their GST compensation shortfall. With the current release, the proportionate pending GST shortfall with respect to borrowing under both 5 years tenure and 3 year tenure has been concluded for 23 States and 3 UTs with legislature. Remaining 5 States doesn’t have any GST compensation shortfall.

The amount released this week was the 20th instalment of such funds provided to the States. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.9288%. The total amount of Rs.1,10,208 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an weighted average interest rate of 4.8473%.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 % of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. All the States have given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs.1,06,830 crore (0.50 % of GSDP) has been granted to 28 States under this provision.

