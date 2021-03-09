Centre releases 2,104 crore to states to meet GST compensation

"Till now, 96 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and Union Territories (UTs) with Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of ₹97,242.03 crore has been released to the states and an amount of ₹8,861.97 crore has been released to the three UTs with the Legislative Assembly," read the press release by the Ministry of Finance.

