The central government on Thursday released an amount of ₹40,000 crore to states and union territories (UTs) with legislature under the back-to-back loan facility to meet the shortfall in GST compensation , said the ministry of finance in a statement.

This is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection.

It is funded from borrowings of the Centre in five-year securities, totalling ₹23,500 crores and two-year securities for ₹16,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a weighted average yield of 5.69 and 4.16% per annum respectively.

“No additional market borrowing by the central government is envisaged on account of this release," said the finance ministry.

“It is expected that this release will help the states in planning their public expenditure among other things, for improving, health infrastructure and taking up infrastructure projects," it added.

With this, the total amount released in the current financial year as back to back loans has reached ₹1,15,000 crore. The ministry had earlier on 15 July given to the states ₹75,000 crore.

“Subsequent to the 43rd GST Council Meeting, it has been decided that the government would borrow ₹1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 and release it to states on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to an inadequate amount collected in the compensation fund," the ministry said.

“This amount is as per the principles adopted for a similar facility in FY 2020-21, where an amount of ₹1.10 lakh crore was released to states under a similar arrangement," it added.

It said that ₹1.59 lakh crore to be provided to states as back to back loans would be over and above the compensation in excess of ₹1 lakh crore (based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to states/UTs during the current financial year.

The sum total of ₹2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22.

All eligible states and UTs have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility.

“For effective response and management of Covid-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure all states and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the states in their endeavour, the Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 of ₹1,15,000 crore (more than 72% of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year). The balance amount will be released in due course," said the ministy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.