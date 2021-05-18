As top priority being accorded by the Government, the budgetary allocation of Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly to ₹50,011 Crore in 2021-22. In addition to this, 15th Finance Commission tied-grants of ₹26,940 Crore will also be available to PRIs for 'water and sanitation' services. In addition, fund is also available through matching State share and externally aided projects. Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs. 1 lakh Crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. It is expected that this kind of investment is likely to continue over the next three years to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal'.