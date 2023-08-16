Defending the Prime Minister's descision, A. Surya Prakash, Vice-Chairman, Executive Council, Prime Ministers Museum & Library said, “PM Modi felt that we must have a museum of PMs. The question arose, where it could be located. The PM gave the responsibility to what was earlier known as Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). The reason is that we have a 28-acre estate there...That is the ideal location because we already have Nehru Museum there and the idea was to showcase the work of all PMs of India. I think that was great idea and he gave that responsibility to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library."