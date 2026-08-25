Why has the Centre barred certain cold medicines for children under four?

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read25 Aug 2026, 01:53 PM IST
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Fixed-dose combinations make it harder to adjust the dose of each ingredient independently, increasing the risk of accidental over- or double-dosing in young children.
Summary
The regulatory action follows safety recommendations from an expert committee and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

The Union health and family welfare ministry has restricted the manufacture, sale and distribution of all fixed-dose combinations containing chlorpheniramine maleate and phenylephrine hydrochloride for use in treating the common cold in infants and young children below four years of age, in India’s 4,500 crore cough, cold and anti-allergic retail market.

The regulatory action follows safety recommendations from an expert committee and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, against the backdrop of toxic syrup tragedies linked to contamination with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. Mint explains:

What is the clinical reason behind barring this combination for infants and young children?

Chlorpheniramine maleate is a first-generation antihistamine, while phenylephrine hydrochloride acts as a vasoconstrictor and nasal decongestant. Fixed-dose formulations combining the two prevent independent dose adjustment of either ingredient. In children under four, hepatic metabolism and renal clearance can vary widely. The expert panel concluded that this inability to adjust individual doses poses significant toxicity risks without demonstrating greater therapeutic benefits than single-agent therapies.

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What specific health hazards and adverse reactions do these compounds trigger in pediatric patients?

Chlorpheniramine can cause central nervous system depression, lethargy, respiratory depression, paradoxical excitability and seizures in infants and young children. Phenylephrine carries cardiovascular risks, including acute hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias and tachycardia. With fixed-dose combinations, accidental overdosing or double-dosing can occur, potentially leading to severe toxicity, hallucinations and loss of consciousness.

“This measure could significantly contribute to improving the safety of drugs in young children. For Children, drugs used to treat cough, cold, and allergy symptoms need to be administered with utmost caution. Combination drugs can lead to exposure to certain chemicals, which might be unnecessary in such cases and might even lead to side effects,” said Dr Shruti Kainth, senior consultant-obstetrics and gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Chandigarh.

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How does India's regulatory action align with international medical practice?

The decision aligns domestic regulations with standards set by the US Food and Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the World Health Organization. Major global regulators advise against or prohibit over-the-counter multi-ingredient cough and cold formulations for children under four to six years of age, citing a lack of evidence of clinical efficacy and documented risks of severe adverse events and fatal overdoses.

What is the market size and corporate footprint of these formulations in India?

India’s overall cough, cold and anti-allergic retail market is valued at over 4,500 crore annually, with paediatric drops and syrups accounting for hundreds of crores in sales, according to data from the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists and IQVIA.

The market includes formulations from major pharmaceutical companies such as Mankind Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences. The restriction directly affects these generic syrups, oral drops and trade formulations sold across the country.

Also Read | India looks to bar cough syrup for babies under two

What operational requirements must pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers follow?

Drug manufacturers must immediately print the warning, “Fixed-dose combination shall not be used in children below four years of age”, on all labels, package inserts, and promotional literature. Companies and distributors cannot market these products for infant or toddler use.

For children under four years presenting with upper respiratory symptoms, clinical protocols shift to single-ingredient antipyretics such as paracetamol for fever, normal saline nasal drops for congestion, and standard oral hydration.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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