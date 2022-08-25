Centre restricts export of wheat flour

To curb rising prices of the commodity, the government has decided to put restrictions on the export of wheat flour. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved changes in the policy of exports of wheat and removed the exemptions on Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions or ban. The press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also informed that the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will soon issue the notification to this effect.

