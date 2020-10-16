Centre reveals GST borrowing plan as states prep to move SC

“The question is, whatever is happening, is it constitutionally correct? And if it is not correct, then you have the option of approaching the court. Of course, it is a long haul and it is a strain on us because states do not have money. But, if it is the federal structure of the country at stake, then why should we not wait and consider all available channels to resolve it," a Congress leader and GST Council member said on condition of anonymity.