NEW DELHI : To ensure no gap between oxygen equipments supplied and its fully functional status at health facility level, the Centre on Wednesday reviewed the commissioning, installation and functional status of the equipments delivered to the states and union territories amid rising number of Omicron and covid-19 cases across the country.

Addressing the meeting of state nodal officers, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to review and monitor the status of the oxygen equipments on a daily basis to ensure that the gap between the equipments and systems delivered to the districts and installed at the healthcare facilities is reduced to zero.

State nodal officers were also requested to streamline coordination with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) and Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) etc., for resolution of electricity related and site related issues for ensuring quick operationalization of the entire medical oxygen supply infrastructure supplied to them.

The states were also advised to utilize this opportunity to enhance domestic oxygen production capacity and ensure the completion, installation and commissioning of medical gas pipelines in government hospitals expeditiously.

The Union health secretary said, the Centre is also conducting comprehensive training programmes to build and enhances capacities of technicians and clinicians for operation and maintenance of the PSA plants and other medical oxygen related infrastructure. He asked the states that have yet to complete the scheduled training programmes to expedite them and complete the pending ones by December end, in coordination with the District Skill development Councils.

Bhushan further said a total of 3236 PSA plants have been installed in the country from various sources with a total commissioned oxygen capacity of 3783 MT. Moreover, 1,14,000 Oxygen Concentrators are being provided to States under PM CARES (1 lakh) and ECRP-II (14,000).

