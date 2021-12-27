Centre reviews public health response measures for containment covid-19 in poll bound states

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have covid-19 vaccination coverage numbers below the national average. Total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered as on date, of which more than 83.80 crore vaccine doses are for the first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second doses of covid-19 vaccine.