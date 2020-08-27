Centre reviews situation in these 10 states with high Covid-19 case fatality

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Centre today held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of nine States and one Union Territory which currently have the highest Covid-19 fatality.

These states were Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting was convened to review and discuss the COVID management and response strategy in these States/UT.

Union Health Secretary made a detailed presentation on the current status of COVID-19 in these States/UT, with a focus on districts reporting high case fatality and the need to refine as well as strengthen approach and strategies relating to testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment, home isolation, availability of Ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen, treatment protocols, etc.

It was observed that out of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89% of deaths are in these ten states and hence, the health ministry urged the states' authorities to have continued and rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities.

"The officials of these states were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% across all districts," according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement.

For that, the health ministry chalked out certain points of immediate focus to contain the spread of the virus:

Effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance

Ensuring that at least in 80 % of new positive cases, all close contacts should be traced and tested with 72 hours.

Ensuring a minimum of 140 tests per million per day in all districts while targeting a positivity/confirmation rate of <5%

Leveraging Antigen tests in containment zones / healthcare settings & retesting of all symptomatic negatives with RT-PCR.

Regular monitoring of home isolation patients (tele-calling and home visits) and ensuring timely admission to healthcare facility if SPO2 level falls below the designated level.

Putting in public domain the availability of beds and ambulances across COVID facilities while significantly reducing ambulance response time.

Saving lives by effective clinical management of all cases.

Monitoring week-wise fatality rates for each health facility with particular focus on vulnerable patients (Comorbid, patients > 60 years’ age).

Upgrading COVID dedicated facilities based on case load.

Monitoring availability and usage of necessary drugs, masks and PPE kits in all facilities.

Focus on behavioural change communication promoting COVID appropriate behaviour consisting of social distancing, wearing of masks, hand hygiene, cough etiquettes etc.

The Chief Secretaries explained about the current situation in the States/UT and their preparedness to tackle the spread of COVID-19, health infrastructure available to meet the challenge and steps taken to strengthen it further. States/UT also highlighted steps taken towards reducing case fatality as well as involving community in terms of COVID safe behaviour.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, over 75,000 new cases Covid-19 were recorded in a day in India on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

Overall, the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.83 per cent while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 76.24 per cent, the ministry said.

