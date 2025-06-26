Centre reviews stalled infra projects worth ₹75,800 crore across five states

The Centre has undertaken a detailed review of stalled infrastructure projects worth over ₹75,800 crore across Jharkhand and four Northeastern states, as part of its ongoing push to fast-track execution through improved coordination and time-bound issue resolution, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), was held on 24 June to assess critical bottlenecks in key infrastructure projects in Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Nitin Pai: Train more civil engineers to solve our infrastructure crisis In Jharkhand alone, 18 issues spanning 11 major projects, with a combined investment value of over ₹34,213 crore, were examined, the ministry said in a statement.

The North-East saw significant reviews as well. A single, high-value project worth ₹6,700 crore was assessed in Assam. Seven issues across three projects, including a ₹1,000 crore private sector initiative by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd, were taken up, totalling ₹33,469 crore in investments in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim had two project-related issues involving investments of ₹943 crore, while Nagaland saw the review of three issues tied to two projects worth ₹544.65 crore.

Also Read: Centre may revisit rural infrastructure fund allocation during half-yearly review “The meeting, attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents, focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG),” the ministry said.

The projects reviewed included the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I in Jharkhand, the Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Kohima Bypass Road in Nagaland.

The review, anchored by the PMG under DPIIT, sought to identify and resolve long-pending issues hampering infrastructure delivery in these regions.

The initiative, the ministry said, is part of the Centre’s continued efforts to accelerate infrastructure development in strategically important and underserved areas like the North-East.