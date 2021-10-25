Centre reviews status of stock limit on edible oils ahead of festival season

Ahead of the festival season, the Centre took a meeting with all the states in order to review the status of stock limit on edible oils. It further instructed the states and UTs to ensure that consumers get the benefit of the initiatives taken by the Centre to reduce the prices.

The Union Government also advised to speed up the process of issuing stock limit notification in all States/UTs before the festive season.

Accordingly Uttar Pradesh said that they have already issued a stock limit order on October 12, 2021 which will soften the prices.

Meanwhile, other states are either in consultation with the stakeholders or have already submitted the proposal to the State Government for approval.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have already submitted the proposal to the State Government and imposition of Stock limit is expected shortly, a press release said.

States of Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UT of Chandigarh have initiated the process of fixing Stock limits and will soon notify relevant limits for different classes, it also added.

In an earlier order, Centre directed states to ensure that full benefit of duty reduction made by the Centre is passed on to the consumers so that they can buy edible oil at a cheaper price.

This would also help in bringing down the food inflation and provide relief to ordinary consumers by reduction in the prices of edible oils.

The DFPD is closely monitoring the prices of edible oils and its availability to the consumers. This is especially important in the context of the upcoming festival season in which demand of edible oils will increase, the release said

Various steps have already been taken by the government like based on the interaction with all the states and edible oil industry associations, stock disclosure notification has been issued and DFPD has created a web portal to monitor the stock of edible oils/oilseeds on a weekly basis in the country, it added.

