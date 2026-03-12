Centre reviews workplace accountability standards after new labour codes

“The review [of IS 16001:2012] also aims to ensure that the standard remains relevant, contemporary and aligned with current national priorities and global best practices," Singh said. “The review will also take into account the R&D study conducted by BITS Pilani on ‘Study of Social Accountability at the Workplace’ to undertake a detailed study on the subject. It will also consider the upcoming implementation of the four labour codes, as well as regulations and policy developments introduced by the government.”