New Delhi: The government has initiated a study to review and revise India’s workplace social accountability standard, a move that could shape how companies structure compliance and governance practices as the country prepares to operationalise its new labour codes, said two government officials.
Centre reviews workplace accountability standards after new labour codes
SummaryThe study by the Bureau of Indian Standards will assess the relevance of the existing framework in light of recent policy and regulatory changes aimed at strengthening labour protections.
